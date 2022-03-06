Physical punishment; class 2 student in Telangana asks police to arrest his teacher

Anil Naik, a Class 2 student from Telangana, went to the Mahabubabad police station to complain about his teacher’s ‘corporal punishment.’ He requested the cops to arrest his teacher.

Police inspector Ramadevi asked the boy why he had come to the police station. The boy replied that he had been beaten by his teacher. When the inspector asked as to why, the boy explained that he wasn’t studying properly.

The inspector inquired whether the teacher had used physical punishment on any other student. Anil Naik said no and that he was the only one who had been beaten. The boy attends a private school in Bayyaram Mandal in Telangana’s Mahabubabad districts.

The inspector listened carefully to the student’s plight. She then took him back to school to settle the issue. However, the student wasn’t ready for any compromise. The issue was later resolved after a counselling session.