PM attributes success of Operation Ganga to India’s growing influence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attributed India’s growing global influence with the success of ‘Operation Ganga,’ a mission to rescue citizens stranded in war-torn Ukraine. The Prime Minister made the comment while speaking at Symbiosis University’s golden jubilee celebrations in Pune. ‘We are safely removing thousands of Indians from war zone through Operation Ganga,’ The PM said.

‘Thousands of students from Ukraine’s war zone have returned to their motherland as a result of India’s growing influence,’ he remarked. He added that several major countries are having difficulty evacuating their citizens. According to a government statement released on Saturday, the Indian government’s Operation Ganga safely returned 13,700 citizens stranded in war-torn Ukraine. The special flights started last week.