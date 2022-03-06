Prevent Unlawful Activity; West Bengal Suspends Internet In 7 Districts

The West Bengal government announced on Thursday that internet services in seven districts would be suspended for eight days as a precautionary step to prevent unlawful activities in the areas.

‘The government has received intelligence reports that unlawful activities can be carried in certain areas over internet transmissions and voice over internet telephony and hence restrictions are being imposed on the use of the internet.’ said the Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs Department, WB, in a statement.

‘The restriction will be imposed in a few blocks under the districts of Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Birbhum and Darjeeling on March 7 to 9, March 11 and 12 and on March 15 and 16 from 11:00 am to 3:15 pm,’ he added. Voice calls, SMS, and publications are not subject to any restrictions.