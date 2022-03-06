Pune Metro Rail inauguration; PM modi buys metro ticket for inaugural ride

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Pune Metro Rail project and took a short ride with ‘young friends ‘. PM Modi’s office tweeted, ‘Ensuring convenient and comfortable travel for the people of Pune,’ with a photo of the Prime Minister sitting inside a Metro train with children.

PM Modi, who was earlier pictured buying Metro train ticket, took the train from Garware Metro Station to Anandnagar Station. PM Modi inaugurated a 12-kilometer stretch of the 32.2-kilometer Pune Metro Rail Project. The Pune Metro project has a total cost of around 11,400 crore. The PM laid the foundation for the metro project on Dec 24, 2016.