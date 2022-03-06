Russia – Ukraine crisis; injured Indian student to be brought back to Delhi tomorrow

Harjot Singh, a 31-year-old Indian student who was shot in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, will be taken back to Delhi on Monday. Union Minister VK Singh will accompany Harjot. Harjot was injured in firing on February 27 while attempting to flee Kyiv. He was carried back to the city and admitted to a hospital, according to reports.

Sources said that, Harjot will be flown back to India in a C-17 IAF aircraft, which would land at Hindan airforce station in Ghaziabad, accompanied by VK Singh. ‘An emergency certificate (EC) has been issued to Harjot since he has lost his passport,’ sources added.

For the unversed, an EC is a one-way travel document that allows an Indian national to enter India without the need for a new passport. Harjot lives with his family in Delhi’s Chattarpur area. The student is enrolled in Kyiv’s International European University in a language course.