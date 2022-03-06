Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal passes away

Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal, the state president of the Indian Union Muslim League, died on Sunday at the Little Flower hospital in Angamali. He had been undergoing treatment for cancer at the hospital for some time. His condition worsened by Saturday afternoon.

In addition, he was incumbent president of the Darul Huda Islamic Academy. He was also the Vice President of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama’s EK faction, one of the Sunni Muslim organizations in Kerala.

He was from the Pukkoya family of Panakkad in Malappuram district. He was the younger brother of Sayed Mohammedali Shihab Thangal and Sayed Umerali Shihab Thangal, and the third son of P. M. S. A. Pookkoya Thangal.