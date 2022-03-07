2 BSF jawans shoot each other to death in Bengal

Two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were killed in Bengal this morning after they allegedly shot their service rifles at one other. Around 6:45 a.m., the incident occurred at the Kakmarichar BSF camp of Battalion No 177, which is situated along the India-Bangladesh border in the state’s Murshidabad district.

The camp is located in the Berhampore sector of the paramilitary force, about 230 kilometres from Kolkata, the state capital. Head Constable SS Sekhar and Head Constable Jonson Toppo have been identified as the two suspects.

According to the information received, the two fought for a long time before shooting each other. Officials said that a summons issued to the troopers by the local police asking them to appear at the police station today purportedly led to the two getting into a confrontation, according to a report by news agency PTI. Last year, the two were accused of detaining a farmer at the border, which led to the police case.