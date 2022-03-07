Anupam Kher shows off his fit body to fans on 67th Bday; See pics

Actor Anupam Kher is celebrating his 67th birthday on Monday, and he is determined to treat his fans and netizens with some ‘fitspiration’. The actor shared a couple of new pictures on social media, in which he showed off his fit body, and said that his resolution this year is to be more fit.

‘Happy birthday to me! Today as I start my 67th year, I am motivated and excited to present a new vision I have for myself! These pics are an example of the slow progress I have made in the last couple of years. 37 years ago you met a young actor who debuted in the most unconventional way and played a 65 year old man. Throughout my career I have tried to explore every single avenue as a performer. But there is one dream that I always had inside me, but never did anything to make it a reality. The dream was to take my fitness seriously and look and feel like the best version of myself’, the actor wrote.

‘I have started walking the path of my fitness journey and as with everything else that I do, I want to share this journey with you. I will share my good days and bad days, and hopefully a year later, we will celebrate a new me, together. Wish me luck! This is 2022’, he added.

Kher’s comment box was instantly filled with awestruck messages and birthday wishes. Sikandar Kher, his son, wrote ‘Happy Birthday Dad’, while Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan commented- ‘Amazing. Happy birthday’. Many other fans and celebrities wished him luck on the good day.