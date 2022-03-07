Bengal Budget Session: Governor’s speech interrupted as BJP MLAs protest

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar was unable to deliver his inaugural speech on the first day of the budget session on Monday due to continuous protests by Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs. The BJP MLAs, led by Suvendu Adhikhari, were protesting the violence that occurred during the recent civic elections.

Dhankar, who arrived at the Assembly at 2 p.m. to give the inaugural address, was unable to do so because BJP legislators carrying posters and photographs of alleged victims of civic vote violence marched down to the well to protest.

The governor requested with the BJP MLAs to allow the proceedings to commence, but they refused. ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ were shouted by the protesting legislators. As the governor was set to leave the House, ruling party MLAs, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, pleaded with him to stay, prompting Dhankar to plead with the BJP lawmakers to calm down, but to no avail.

Finally, the governor formally tabled his address and left the Assembly. The House resumed its work after an hour of ruckus.