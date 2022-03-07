BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying narcotic drugs

Amritsar: The Border Security Force (BSF) gunned down a Pakistani drone carrying 4 kilograms of narcotic drugs along the International Border in Firozpur, Punjab on Monday. The BSF jawans heard the sound of the drone coming from the Pakistani side and they illuminated the area by firing para bombs and shot down the drone.

BSF personnel recovered a small green bag from the drone. It contained narcotic drugs in four packets with yellow wrappings and one small packet in black wrapping.

On Sunday, the BSF shot down a drone in Jammu sector, which was carrying arms and ammunition. In the last one year, security forces have shot down two drones and seized arms and ammunition, including rifles, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), sticky bombs and narcotics, in Jammu region.