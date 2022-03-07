Court remands Nawab Malik in 14-day judicial custody

In a money laundering case linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, a special court in Mumbai remanded Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik in 14-day judicial custody on Monday.

Mr Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 23 after a five-hour questioning at the investigative agency’s office in south Mumbai. The NCP leader was produced before special judge R N Rokade at the end of his ED remand on Monday.

The court ordered him to be held in judicial custody because the investigation agency had requested no further remand. The ED’s case is based on the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) recent filing of a FIR against Dawood Ibrahim and others. The NIA had filed a criminal complaint under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).