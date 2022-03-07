From freedom fighter to being the First CM Of UP, remembering Govind Ballabh Pant on his death anniversary

From being a valiant freedom fighter, to being the first Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Govind Ballabh Pant is one among the most pivotal leaders in the history of India. Today marks the death anniversary of this legend, who passed away due to a heart attack on March 7, 1961.

Born on September 10 in 1887, in Shyahi Devi hills in Almora to Shri. Manorath Pan and Smt. Govindi. He completed his education at Allahabad University and worked as a lawyer in Kashipur. In 1914, he began working against the British Raj and entered politics in 1921, when he was elected as the Legislative Assembly of the United Provinces of Agra and Oudh. Since he was a renowned and capable lawer, he was appointed by the Congress party to fight for the Kakori Case in the 1920s.

Following this, he soon got involved with revolutionaries and stood by them through thick and thin, fighting for the freedom of our nation. He was was a great follower of Mahatma Gandhi and had participated against Simon Commission in 1928. During the Dandi March, he was arrested and imprisoned for several weeks.

Also read: Anupam Kher shows off his fit body to fans on 67th Bday; See pics

During his political career, he was the Premier of the United Provinces from 1937 – 1939, First Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh from 1946 -1954 and the Union Home Minister from 1955-1961. During his tenure as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Pant worked for the upliftment of farmers and the removal of untouchability. He also tried to bring reforms in the Zamindari system, Permanent Land Revenue Settlement. He urged the Government to lower Agricultural taxes for Farmer’s benefits. While serving as the Union Home Minister, he achieved the re-organisation of States along linguistic lines. He was also responsible for the establishment of Hindi as an official language in a few states and the Central Government.

Today many hospitals, educational institutions and foundations in India bear his name. He received the Bharat Ratna- the highest civilian award, in 1957. Recently, his statue was unveiled at the Pandit Pant Marg, New Delhi.