‘I suffer from an ailment called onomatomania’, says Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin Shah is one of the most talented Bollywood actors having starred in a number of memorable films. The veteran actor has won hearts with his on-screen abilities and even off-screen demeanour. In a recent interview on YouTube channel Chalchitra Talks, Shah confessed that he suffers from an ailment known as onomatomania.

During the interaction, he explained, ‘Onomatomania is an ailment in which you keep repeating a word or a phrase, a sentence or a verse or a speech for no reason at all. Except that you like to hear it. I do it all the time so I am never quite at rest. Even when I am sleeping, I am going over some passage I love’.

Meanwhile, on the job front, Naseeruddin Shah was most recently seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, with Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and his performance was well-received. The legendary actor will next be seen in Arjun Kapoor’s dark comedy Kuttey, which also stars Tabu, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, and others.