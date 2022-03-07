India-Sri Lanka maritime exercise starts in Visakhapatnam

SLINEX, an India-Sri Lanka bilateral maritime exercise, started on Monday at the Visakhapatnam port. The two-phase naval exercise is in its ninth edition. The first phase, the harbour phase is underway at the Visakhapatnam port and will last through Tuesday. The sea phase will take place in the Bay of Bengal on March 9 and 10.

The SLNS Sayurala, an advanced offshore patrol vessel, represents the Sri Lankan Navy, while the INS Kirch, a guided missile corvette, represents the Indian Navy. INS Jyoti, a fleet support tanker, advanced light helicopters (ALH), Seaking and Chetak helicopters, and Dornier maritime patrol aircraft are among the Indian Navy’s other participants. SLINEX was last held in October 2020 off the coast of Trincomalee.

According to a government statement, ‘SLINEX aims to enhance interoperability, mutual understanding, and share best practises and procedures for multi-faceted maritime operations between both navies.’