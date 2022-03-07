Indian Coast Guard’s Dornier 228 aircraft catches fire during touchdown at airport

Kanpur: A Dornier 228 aircraft of Indian Coast Guard caught fire during touchdown at the Chakeri airport in Kanpur. The aircraft skidded off the runway during touchdown and hit a concrete structure. The crew, including IAF personnel, managed to get out of the aircraft in time.

The cause of accident is yet not ascertained. The preliminary investigation revealed that the left engine of the aircraft developed a snag and the aircraft veered off the runway and halted after collision with a concrete structure near the tarmac.

Dornier 228 aircraft is used by the Coast Guard for patrol and in search and rescue missions. The twin engine turboprop maritime patrol aircraft is manufactured by HAL for the Indian Coast Guard.