Indian Railways to add extra coaches in these 15 trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Western Railway Zone has decided to add extra coaches in 15 trains on a temporary basis. The decision was taken considering the heavy passenger rush during the upcoming Holi festival. Extra coaches will be added in trains running between Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Full list :

12989/12990 Dadar – Ajmer Express: 1 Additional AC 3-Tier Economy coach.

20484/20483 Dadar – Bhagat Ki Kothi Express: 2 additional AC 3-Tier and 4 Sleeper Class coaches.

14708/14707 Dadar – Bikaner Express: 1 additional AC 3-Tier coach and 5 Sleeper Class coaches.

12490/12489 Dadar – Bikaner Express: 1 additional General Second Class Coach.

12480/12479 Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur Express: 2 additional AC 3-Tier and Sleeper Class coaches.

12995/12996 Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Express: 1 additional AC 3-Tier Economy, 1 Sleeper Class and 1 General Second Class Coaches.

22196/22195 Bandra Terminus – Virangana Lakshmibai Express: 1 AC 3 Tier coach.

15068/15067 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Express: 1 AC 3-Tier coach.

22474/22473 Bandra Terminus – Bikaner Express: 2 additional Sleeper class coaches and 1 General second class coach.

14702/14701 Bandra Terminus – Shri Ganganagar Express: 2 additional Sleeper Class Coaches.

12465/12466 Indore – Jodhpur Express: 3 additional General Second Class Coaches.

14802/14801 Indore – Jodhpur Express: 3 additional General Second Class Coaches.

11125/11126 Ratlam – Gwalior Express: 1 additional Sleeper Class Coach.

21125/21126 Ratlam – Bhind Express: 1 additional Sleeper Class Coach.

14115/14116 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Prayagraj Jn: 1 AC 3-Tier coach.