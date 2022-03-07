India’s Palestine envoy Mukul Roy found dead at work place

New Delhi: India’s envoy to Palestine- Mukul Arya, was found dead inside the Indian Embassy in Ramallah on Sunday. There was no information regarding the cause of the death of Arya, an IFS officer of 2008 batch, from authorities both in India and in Palestine.

‘Deeply shocked to learn about the passing away of India’s representative at Ramallah. He was a bright and talented officer with so much before him. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti’, foreign minister S Jaishankar tweeted.

A career diplomat at the MEA, Arya had served in the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi, as well as at the permanent delegation of India to Unesco in Paris and at Indian embassies in Kabul and Moscow. He was raised and educated in Delhi before joining the Indian Foreign Service in 2008.

The Palestine top leadership expressed shock at the death of Mukul Arya at his workplace on Sunday. The Palestinian foreign ministry said that it received with ‘great astonishment and shock’ the news of the death of Ambassador Arya. The Palestine foreign ministry also tweeted that it had contacts with its Indian counterpart to complete the arrangements for transporting his body to India. ‘President Mahmoud Abbas and PM Muhammad Shtayyeh issued immediate instructions to all security, police and public authorities, in addition to the ministry of health and forensic medicine, to immediately move to the residence of the Indian ambassador in Ramallah to find out more about the death’, Palestinian authorities said.