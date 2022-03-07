International Women’s Day; PM Modi to address seminar of women ascetics

On the occasion of International Women’s Day on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a seminar of women ascetics in Dhordo, Gujarat’s Kutch. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the seminar is being held to recognise the role of women saints in society and their contribution to women’s empowerment.

Tomorrow, almost 500 women ascetics and preachers will participate in the event via video conferencing. The seminar will include sessions on culture, religion, women being uplifted, security, social status and women’s role in the society.

The welfare schemes of the central and state governments that support women, as well as women’s achievements, will be discussed. The seminar will be attended by Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, and Bharati Pravin Pawar. Sadhvi Rithambara, Maha Mandleshwar of Kankeshwari Devi, and others are expected to attend, according to the PMO.