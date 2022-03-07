J&K grenade attacks culprits Lashkar unit busted ;

The arrest of four terrorist associates who were getting directions from two inmates of Central Jail Srinagar smashed a module of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit involved in grenade attacks in the Pulwama area of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday. According to a police spokesman, they had three hand grenades in their possession.

‘Police in Awantipora have busted a grenade-throwing module linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT by arresting four terrorist associates and thereby averted major catastrophic terror attacks,’ the spokesman said.

Aqib Manzoor Bhat, Mudasir Ahmed Bhat, Ghulam Mohammad Ahanger, all of Haffu Tral, and Waris Bashir Najar, of Sheikh Mohalla Chewa Uller, Tral, were arrested, according to him. ‘During preliminary investigation it emerged that they were carrying out grenade throwing activities on the instructions of Irshad Ahmed Bhat, resident of Wailoo Pattan who is currently lodged in Central Jail Srinagar in a murder case and Mustakeem Ahmed Ahangar alias Waheed, resident of Hafoo Tral who too is detained in Central Jail Srinagar in connection with smuggling of weapons case,’ he added.