‘Kavach to boost safety on Indian Railways’! This indigenous technology prevents trains from colliding

As part of the State Railways’ Secunderabad Division, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the workings of the indigenous train protection system, ‘Kavach’, between Lingampalli – Vikarabad section, a few days ago. According to the Union Budget 2022-23, the indigenous train protection system is to be rolled out on 2,000 kilometres in the financial year 2022-23. IE reported that India has been developing a system to protect trains since 2012, under the name Train Collision Avoidance System, which was renamed Kavach, an IE report said.

What is Kavach? It is a set of electronic devices as well as radio frequency identification devices installed in train locomotives, in the signaling system, and on tracks. The devices communicate with each other using ultra-high radio frequencies to control the train brakes and alert drivers based on logic programmed into the system. The main feature of Kavach is that by continuously refreshing train information, it is able to send out triggers when a loco pilot jumps a signal, known as Signal Passed at Danger, a grave offence that can lead to accidents like collisions. Also, the device relays signals continuously to the locomotive, which is particularly useful when there is low visibility, like dense fog.

The Kavach system integrates key elements of already existing, tested systems, such as the European Train Protection and Warning System as well as the indigenous Anti Collision Device. The system will also carry features of the high-tech European Train Control System Level-2 in the future. Kavach’s current form adheres to Safety Integrity Level 4, the highest level of safety and reliability.

The new train protection system: what’s new? The government hopes to position Kavach as an exportable system that is cheaper than European systems. Kavach currently uses Ultra High Frequency, but the company is working on making the system compatible with 4G Long Term Evolution technology and bringing the product to global markets. Kavach is also under development to make it compatible with other installed systems across the globe. RDSO and private vendors are developing the system in Lucknow.

Upon deployment, Kavach may be the world’s cheapest automatic train protection system, with a rollout cost of around Rs 30 lakh to 50 lakh per kilometer, a fourth of the cost of equivalent systems internationally. Kavach will be able to recalibrate according to temporary speed restrictions as well in the next phase.

When is the launch? This indigenous system has been deployed on more than 1,098 kilometers and 65 locos in ongoing projects of the South Central Railway Zone. Kavach will be implemented on 3000 kilometers of the Delhi-Mumbai corridor and Delhi-Howrah corridor in the future where the railway tracks and systems will be upgraded to boast 160 km per hour speeds. Kavach is being implemented on 1200 kilometres of the South Central Railway zone, including Manmad-Parbhani-Nanded, Bidar-Parli Vaiinath-Parbhani, and Secunderabad-Gadwal-Dhone-Guntakal. The Golden Quadrilateral plans include more than 34,000 kilometers of High Density and Highly Utilized Networks.