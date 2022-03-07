Malayalam filmmaker Liju Krishna arrested on rape case

Kochi: Debutant Malayalam film director Liju Krishna has been arrested on Sunday for alleged sexual assault on a woman. Krishna, a native of Mattannur, in Kannur district was arrested by Police from the shooting location of his upcoming Malayalam film ‘Padavettu’ in Kannur.

According to the police, he has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman, who is a native of Kakkanad in Kochi since 2020 December to 2021 June at various places including her home. Liju will be brought to Kochi and will be produced before the magistrate today, Kochi city police informed. The film director was arrested after a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on the woman’s complaint.

Liju’s first movie ‘Padvettu’, produced by Malayalam actor Sunny Wayne, features lead actors like Nivin pauly and manju Warrier . After the arrest, the shooting has been stopped temporarily.