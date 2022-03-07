Mumbai to get 25 new bus routes to improve connectivity with metro stations

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) proposes to deploy 25 new bus routes in Dahisar and DN Nagar Metro 2-A line to improve last-mile connectivity to Metro passengers. The bus service is planned to be operational this year.

The Maharashtra government has promised that the entire fleet of BEST buses will be electric by 2028. The government wants entire buses to operate on green fuel such as electricity or hydrogen fuel.

According to reports, BEST has also planned to move some of the bus stations and stands between Dahisar and Andheri. This is to ensure that road congestion is kept to a minimum and commuters utilising metro services have simpler and more direct access.

Lokesh Chandra, BEST, General Manager said, ‘We have identified areas where the bus stops will be relocated. This is being done to keep traffic congestion in mind. Almost 25 new routes will be started’.

Also Read: Netflix suspends its services, TikTok blocks new uploads in Russia

BEST will concentrate on feeder lines where small and midi buses can be easily accommodated and operated on city roadways. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the Metropolitan Commissioner, and BEST are also in negotiations to strengthen last-mile connectivity from Metro stations. As further metro lines in the city become operational, BEST will operate a total of 175 new bus routes to ensure a seamless commute.