PM Modi calls Ukraine President Zelensky; seeks continued support for evacuation of Indians from Sumy

New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. The Prime Minister sought continued support from his government for the evacuation of Indian nationals from Sumy. The Prime Minister also appreciated the continuing direct dialogue between Ukraine and Russia. Notably, PM Modi will also be speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin today.

In a phone call that lasted for about 35 minutes, PM Modi thanked President Zelensky for the help extended by the Government of Ukraine in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine. Reportedly, the two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine. He further appreciated the continuing direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the conflict on February 24 when Russia launched a special military operation on Ukraine, the Prime Minister has spoken to both the leaders twice. On February 26, PM Modi spoke to Ukrainian President Zelensky in which the latter briefed the Prime Minister in detail about the ongoing conflict situation. After India abstained during a vote in the United Nations Security council, Zelensky spoke to PM Modi and sought India’s political support at the UNSC.

The Indian prime minister had spoken to the Russian President on February 24 night and then on March 2. In his last call, PM Modi reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in Kharkiv and both the leaders had also discussed the safe evacuation of the Indian nationals from the conflict areas, according to the Prime Minister’s office.