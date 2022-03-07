PM Modi says Jan Aushadhi Yojana has enabled the poor to undergo dialysis for free:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the government’s focus on the poor on Monday, saying that the citizens from the lower strata of the society can receive free dialysis. He further stated that under the scheme, the poor can now buy medicines at a lower cost. On the occasion of Jan Aushadhi Diwas,’ Prime Minister Modi said, ‘This government cares for the poor. For diseases like cancer, diabetes, TB, etc, over 800 medicines are available at capped prices,’

PM Modi asked about a ‘Jan Aushadhi Yojana’ beneficiary how the scheme had helped her financially. ‘It used to cost me Rs 1,500-Rs 1,600 to buy medicines earlier. But now, with this scheme, it costs me Rs 250-Rs 300,’ she said.

Interacting with a Jan Aushadhi Kendra beneficiary, he stated that the Jan Aushadhi Yojana’s benefits must be widely spread through social media. ‘People can be encouraged to share anecdotes and videos in different languages. The scheme will help people from the middle class save a lot of money,’ he said.