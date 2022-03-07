PM Modi to hold talks with Ukrainian President Zelensky today: Report

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reportedly hold talks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky today, amid Russia vowing to press ahead with invasion of Ukraine. The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine passed 1.5 million as Russian troops target major cities in Ukraine.

Ukraine and Russia are expected to hold the third round of negotiation talks today. Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that he will achieve his goals in Ukraine ‘through negotiation or through war’.

Also read: ‘Are we your slaves?’: Pak PM lashes out on west’s pressure to oppose Russia

Meanwhile, Ukraine will request the United Nations’ top court on Monday to issue an emergency ruling requiring Russia to stop its invasion, arguing that Russia’s justification for the attack is based on a faulty interpretation of the genocide law.