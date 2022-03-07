Prithviraj- Suraj Venjaramoodu movie ‘Jana Gana Mana’ to hit theatres; release date announced

The much anticipated movie ‘Jana Gana Mana’ starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles will hit theatres on April 28, 2022. The lead actors shared the poster of the Malayalam film on which the release date was announced, through their social media handles.

‘In matters of conscience, the law of the majority has no place – Mahatma Gandhi. #JanaGanaMana In theatres worldwide from 28/04/2022!’, the caption read.

The film directed by Dijo Jose Antony, is penned by Sharis Mohammed and produced by Magic Frames and Prithviraj Productions. The film is reportedly a face off between a criminal (played by Prithviraj) and a cop (Suraj).The film also features actors Sri Divya, Dhruvan, Shari, Shammi Thilakan, Raja Krishnamoorthy among others in pivotal roles.