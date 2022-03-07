Rahul Gandhi alleges Modi govt only does PR, has no plan for students stranded in Ukraine

On Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP-led government, alleging that it has no plan for the return of Indian students stranded in Ukraine, as well as for China, unemployment, inflation, and the fall of the rupee, and accusing it of only engaging in public relations.

‘Government of India (GOI) has no plan for: Rupee at all-time low, record unemployment and inflation, students stranded in Ukraine and China occupying our territory. Modi Government = Only PR,’ Gandhi tweeted.

Shama Mohamed, another Congress leader, wrote in a tweet: ‘The rupee has hit a lifetime low, falling to 76.96 against the US dollar, its lowest level ever. PM Modi was concerned about the Rupee’s condition when the UPA was in power. When the Rupee is on the ventilator, gasping for air, where is his concern?’

‘Investors are fleeing the country, but Prime Minister Modi is too busy with election campaigning to care,’ the Congress leader added, asking when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would convene a press conference to discuss the ‘alarming exodus of investors.’