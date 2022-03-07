‘Russian Salad ‘Off the Menu’ at Kerala Eatery’ : Support for Ukraine divides Twitter

As an aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine , a Kerala restaurant in Fort Kochi removes Russian Salad which is a popular dish in many eateries, from its menu . According to the Free Press Journal, Kashi Art Café in Fort Kochi removed Russian salad from its menu out of solidarity with Ukraine. A Notice in front of the cafe reads, ‘We have removed the Russian salad from our menu in solidarity with the people of Ukraine’.

According to the owner of the restaurant, it was his way of protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Social media platforms have been divided into different aspects when it comes to the growing number of Russian products being sanctioned in different countries. In a similar fashion, social media platforms have speculated about the Kerala restaurant’s move. Some have praised the anti-war gesture, while others have called it a useless move.

Kerala again….. Kerala café takes Russian salad off menu; not against Russians, but can’t condone war, says owner. pic.twitter.com/dDbQ8d7xbm — Oxomiya Jiyori ?? (@SouleFacts) March 5, 2022

‘Russian salad off the menu too. This appears to be from the Kashi art cafe in Kochi, Kerala. A really nice place that I’ve been to many times over the years. Sincere, perhaps, but totally ridiculous,’ a Twitter user wrote. ‘Kashi Art Cafe, Kochi, Kerala has put sanctions on Russia and has taken off ‘Russian Salad’ from its menu in solidarity with Ukraine. Putin has called for an Emergency Meeting of All Leaders to discuss the crisis that occurred due to this sanction,’ a Twitter user quipped sarcastically.

Looks like the world has gone insane. Here, a cafe has canceled Russian salad. As I see it, it’s nothing but bigotry against Russians. pic.twitter.com/Vs2dA48oJs — VJ (@VJ290481) March 3, 2022

Kashi Art Cafe, Kochi, Kerala has put sanctions on Russia and has taken off "Russian Salad" from its menu in solidarity with Ukraine.

Putin has called for an Emergency Meeting of All Leaders to discuss the crisis occurred due to this sanction.#UkraineRussianWar — Befitting Brawls (@Befittingbrawls) March 6, 2022

While the international community continues to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine with its myriad sanctions and bans from sporting events such as the World Cup and UEFA, niche events are also following suit. Russian cats are no longer allowed to compete in international cat shows following a ban by the International Cat Federation. The Fédération Internationale Féline (FIFe), condemning the invasion of Ukraine as an ‘unprecedented act of aggression’, imposed sanctions on Russian cats. Russian Vodka’ trended on Twitter recently, while US and Canadian users boycotted the popular alcoholic drink to show their support for Ukraine.