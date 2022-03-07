‘The 2017 Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train bombing’: What you need to know

On March 7, 2017, a passenger train traveling from Bhopal to Ujjain was bombed by terrorists. The attack took place on a passenger train running between Bhopal Junction and Ujjain Junction in the state capital of Madhya Pradesh.

Six years have passed since the terrorist attack that occurred in Madhya Pradesh. The bombing happened at the Jabri railway station in the Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh, injuring 10 passengers.

According to reports, this is the first attack by IS in India. An encounter in Lucknow later led to the death of one of the terrorist suspects. It was reported by the police that the module was self-radicalized and did not receive any support from the group.

Six persons were later arrested. An investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) found that the ISIS-inspired group was also responsible for bombing a rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As of March 19, Indian authorities informed the media that the terrorists involved in this attack attempted to flee to Syria or Iraq.