Thirteen people injured in cylinder blast in Bulandshahr

On Monday, an explosion in the kitchen of a Polytechnic college in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, caused panic among students and teachers. Thirteen people were injured, including ten students, after an LPG cylinder exploded in the college hostel in the Debai tehsil.

The injured have been taken to Aligarh for treatment, and a few people have suffered severe burn injuries. The two victims are said to be in critical condition. The incident took place when a 5 kg LPG cylinder suddenly exploded when the kitchen staff were busy cooking food today.

DM SP Singh of Bulandshahr said ‘Ten students suffered burn injuries after a small cylinder exploded in the kitchen of a Polytechnic college at around 9 am today. The injured have been taken to the Aligarh Medical College for treatment and all arrangements have been made for their treatment.’