Two men held with heroin in Assam’s Karimganj

Karimganj: Two persons were apprehended with 297 grams of heroin, packed in 27 soap cases and concealed under the bonnet of a car at Ashimganj area under Patharkandi police station in Assam’s Karimganj district, on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Saif Uddin and Taj Uddin, informed the Officer-in-Charge of Patharkandi police station, Samarjit Basumutary. ‘Based on the intelligence input, we had set up a Naka checking and intercepted the car. During the search, we found 27 packets of heroin from the car. Our investigation is on’, Basumutary added.