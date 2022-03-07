Union Minister launches ‘Donate-a-Pension’ scheme

Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav inaugurated the ‘Donate-a-Pension’ initiative under Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan (PM-SYM) on Monday for people to contribute to the pension fund of their support staff.

The Labour Minister posted the pension system on Twitter, stating that residents can make premium contributions for employees such as domestic workers, drivers, and domestic help. ‘Launched ‘Donate-a-Pension’ programme at my residence by donating to the gardener. It is an initiative under (PM-SYM) pension scheme where citizens can donate the premium contribution of their immediate support staff such as domestic workers, drivers, helpers etc’, the Minister wrote.

‘Under PM-SYM, workers working in the unorganised sector in the age group of 18-40 years can register themselves and deposit a minimum of ?660 to 2400 every year depending on their age. After attaining the age of 60 years they will receive the minimum assured pension of ?3,000 per month’, said Yadav.

The ‘Donate-a-Pension’ campaign, which was introduced today, is one of several initiatives sponsored by the Labour Ministry during its ‘Iconic Week’ which runs from March 7 to 13.

These activities include commemorating 25 crore e-SHRAM registrations, launching e-SHRAM on the UMANG app, launching ‘Donate-a-Pension’, Job fairs by National Career Service centres, placement drives, and placement-oriented camps with a special focus on SC/STs and differently-abled persons at 65 locations across India, and raising awareness and sensitization of workers and employers about their rights and compliances under various Labour Laws in the entire country.