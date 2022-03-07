Viral video: SRK hugs his driver and greets airport security with folded hands

Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan is ready to return to Bollywood with a spy thriller titled ‘Pathan’ helmed by Yash Raj Films. The first teaser of the film was recently released by the makers. According to recent rumours, Shah Rukh is flying to Spain for a lengthy filming schedule. Co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will head to Spain for the production as well.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen at the Mumbai airport on Saturday, March 5. The actor was spotted hugging his driver and then entered the airport, greeting the security guard with folded palms. On the other hand, SRK didn’t stop to pose for the photographers on his way to the airport entrance.

Earlier, SRK Khan made the much-awaited announcement on social media. He wrote, ‘I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in cinemas on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you’.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the film Zero, co-starred with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in 2018. He will next appear in Rajkumar Hirani and Atlee’s upcoming flicks.