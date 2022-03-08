Fully grown Snow Leopard spotted in Spiti Valley – a rare sight!

On Sunday, a snow leopard was sighted in the remote area of Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel found the animal at 12,500 feet near Kaza in the district’s Spiti Valley.

This is the fourth time this year that a leopard was seen in the valley, which indicates that the number of elusive animals in the region is increasing. Spiti is also known as the habitat of snow leopards, and tourists travel there in hope of seeing one.

#WATCH A fully grown Snow Leopard was seen by ITBP troops near Kaza, Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh at 12,500 feet pic.twitter.com/WvlYzA2U30 — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2022

Snow leopards, a rare species of animals, are endangered owing to poaching for their pelts and body parts. Generally, animals descend to lower altitudes during the winter due to excessive snowfall in high-altitude places, bringing them into close contact with people.

In February last year, Amir Jaspa, a wildlife enthusiast from Lahaul and Spiti, captured the leopardess and her two cubs in the Miyar valley. The district has become a safe home for snow leopards and other endangered animals as the Forest Department has received the assistance of the local community.