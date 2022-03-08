DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Gokulraj murder case: main accused, 9 others sentenced to life imprisonment

Mar 8, 2022, 06:38 pm IST

In the Gokulraj murder case, the main accused, Yuvaraj, the founder of the Dheeran Chinnamalai Gounder Peravai, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Madurai Special Sessions Court on Tuesday. S Yuvaraj, the main accused, was sentenced to life in prison on three charges. All ten accused have been sentenced to life imprisonment without remission.

 

On June 23, 2015, Gokulraj, a Dalit engineering student, went missing. He was last seen with a woman friend at Tiruchengode’s Arthanareeswarar temple. His headless body was later found near a railway track in the Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu.

