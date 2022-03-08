High Court rejects Dileep’s plea; Directs investigation team to complete probe in a month

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has rejected the plea filed by actor Dileep which sought to suspend further probe into actress assault case. The court further directed the probe team to complete the investigation within April 15. However, the court did not agree to the demand of probe team seeking more time of three months for the probe and instead allowed one and half months time.

Dileep claimed in the court that further probe was evoked out of nowhere to topple the trial in the lower court, which is currently in its final stage, and asserted that it had no legal validity. But the court dismissed this argument and pointed out that the probe officer has the discretion for initiating further probe if required and that is legally valid. To justify this the court cited Section 173(8) of CrPC.

Also read: Non-bailable warrant issued against Sonakshi Sinha in fraud case; summoned by court

The court clarified that it is not looking into evidence in the case at this stage and its intervention is pertaining to validity of further probe. The court’s decision was conveyed by Kauser Edappagath. Further probe in the case was initiated after the revelations of director Balachandhra Kumar.