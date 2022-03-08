Income Tax Department raid offices of Aaditya Thackeray’s close aides

On Tuesday, the Income Tax Department raided the offices and residences of Shiv Sena office-bearer and Shirdi Trust member Rahul Kanal, who is considered close to Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

The raids were part of a search and seizure operation connected to Mr Kanal, Cable Operator Sadanand Kadam, and Bajrang Kharmate that took place in 12 locations across Maharashtra. Shiv Sena Minister Anil Parab is said to be linked to Sadanand Kadam and Bajrang Kharmate.

Sanjay Raut, a senior Shiv Sena leader, alleged that ‘agents’ of the Enforcement Directorate are ‘doing extortion work’ hours after the raids.