India to resume international flight service from this date

New Delhi: The civil aviation regulator in the country, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced that all international commercial passenger flights to and from the country will resume from March 27. India suspended international flight operations in March 23, 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic. The suspension was extended several times since then.

‘After having recognized the increased vaccination coverage across the globe and in consultation with the stakeholders, the Government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India from 27.03.2022, i.e. start of Summer Schedule 2022. The international operations shall be subject to strict adherence to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare guidelines for international travel dated 10.02.2022 and as amended from time to time’, a statement issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

At present, only International passenger flights under the ‘ air bubble ‘ scheme are operating. The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation had signed bilateral air bubble agreements with around 45 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. According to the agreement, passenger flights can be operated from India to and from these countries.