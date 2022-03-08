India’s daily Covid-19 case count records lowest in 662 days

New Delhi: India recorded 3,993 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 662 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,29,71,308, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The active cases dipped to 49,948, while the death toll climbed to 5,15,210 with 108 fresh fatalities.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.46% while the weekly positivity rate was 0.68%. The active cases comprise 0.12% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.68%, the ministry said. A reduction of 4,170 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

According to the ministry, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,06,150 and the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20%. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 179.13 crore.