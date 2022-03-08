Kailash Satyarthi honours e-rickshaw driver, woman cop for saving children

Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi honoured two individuals on International Women’s Day: an e-rickshaw driver named Bramhadutt Rajput who saved two minor girls from being kidnapped and a woman cop named Sunita who had tracked down 73 missing children in the last eight months.

Kailash Satyarthi praised their efforts, saying, ‘Bramhadutt and Sunita have done an outstanding job. They paid attention to their inner thoughts and stood up for what was right, saving children from traffickers’ clutches. They are role models who are capable of standing on their own. They are really heroes in my view, and they inspire thousands of individuals around the country.’