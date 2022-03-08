Karnataka CM says Indian student’s body embalmed in Ukraine mortuary, will be flown back once shelling stops

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, after speaking with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, stated that the body of Indian student Naveen, who was killed in Ukraine, is at a mortuary and has been embalmed.

Naveen’s body would be flown back once the shelling stops, he said. He went on to say that the Embassy was in contact with morgue officials. ‘I spoke to Jaishankar and was told that Naveen’s body is in the mortuary and has been embalmed. Shelling is still on and once it’s stopped, the body will be flown back. The Embassy is in touch with mortuary officials,’ minister said.