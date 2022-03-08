Ladakh standoff; India and China to hold 15th round of military talks on Friday

India and China will convene the 15th round of high-level military talks on Friday to resolve issues related to remaining friction areas in eastern Ladakh, according to sources in the defence establishment. The issues of North and South Banks of the Pangong Tso, Galwan, and Gogra Hot Spring areas have all been resolved as a result of the talks thus far.

There was, however, no fresh breakthrough in the 14th round of the dialogue that took place on January 12 this year. According to sources, the two sides will hold the next round on Friday at the Chushul Moldo meeting point in Ladakh to end the 22-month standoff at the remaining friction areas. They pointed out that recent statements by all sides to reach a mutually acceptable solution have been encouraging and positive.