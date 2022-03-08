Madurai RO saysTN local body results are tampered due to pressure from DMK cadres

The Returning Officer (RO) in Madurai district was discovered to have tampered with the results of the TN urban local body polls. The officer admitted to the crime and said that he did so as a result of DMK party members’ pressure.

The incident occurred in the Madurai district’s T Kallupatti panchayat. R Palaniselvi (40), an independent candidate, filed a (Public Interest Litigation) PIL on February 22 stating that the results were tampered with to favour the DMK candidate.

In her petition, the independent candidate claimed that she and the DMK’s R Subbulakshmi had secured the same number of votes. A lot was done to break the tie, and it was all videographed. Despite the fact that Palaniselvi had won the tie, the election officer had declared Subbulakshmi the winner.

The petitioner had asked for the current election results to be quashed and declared illegal in her PIL. She also requested that she be declared the winning candidate.