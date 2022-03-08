Pak PM Inran Khan given 24 hrs to quit ahead of No- trust motion

Islamabad: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has given a 24-hour ultimatum to Prime Minister Imran Khan, to submit resignation and dissolve the assembly or be prepared to be ousted through a no-trust motion. Addressing the Awami March participants in Lalamusa, the PPP leader said on Monday that Imran Khan, along with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, would be sent packing through all democratic means.

The ‘selected’ (Imran Khan) has become so scared that he has started abusing his political opponents and calling them names, the PPP leader said. Referring to the alleged nexus between the Imran Khan government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said that the country has rejected the economic policies of the government and is protesting against ‘PTIMF’ (PTI + IMF).

Blaming the ‘puppet’ Prime Minister for the economic crisis in the country, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said that the common man was drowning in a tsunami of inflation, according to the media outlet. The Imran Khan government begged for loans, which were three times more than those ever acquired in the past, alleged the PPP leader, adding that the people of Pakistan cannot carry the burden of his blunders anymore. ‘A Satan of Pindi [Sheikh Rashid Ahmed] has said that Imran Khan will not sit at home after his dismissal. He is right as Imran Khan will be behind the bars. He will be held answerable in the foreign funding case’, he added.

Meanwhile, as Pakistan continues to to be gripped in severe economic crisis, and the opposition parties have termed the relief measured announced by the Imran Khan government as insufficient. The opposition parties are displaying mutual hatred to ouster Imran Khan by moving a no-confidence motion against his government. However, Imran Khan has expressed confidence in the failure of this motion and said that the opposition will face consequences post its failure.