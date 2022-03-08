Russia offers humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave from five Ukraine cities

Dublin: Russia has proposed to establish humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave through five Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv from 9 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Tuesday, awaiting Ukrainian agreement. However, most of the corridors would travel through Russia or Belarus, something which Ukrainian authorities have rejected in the past.

Civilians leaving the cities of Kyiv, Chernigov and Kharkiv will have to travel to Russia or via Belarus, Interfax news agency reported, citing a statement by a Russian committee in charge of humanitarian coordination in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has rejected earlier proposals to evacuate Ukrainian citizens into what he has described as ‘occupied territory’ in Russia and Belarus. However, people leaving the city of Sumy and Mariupol will be given a choice of passage to Russia or to Ukrainian cities Poltava and Zaporizhia respectively. Ukraine has been given until 3 a.m. Moscow time (0000 GMT) to agree to the terms, the news agency reported.

Earlier in a meeting by U.N. Security Council, The Ukrainian ambassador in United Nations- Sergiy Kyslytsya told that Russia had ‘undermined arrangements’ for humanitarian corridors, by insisting all routes would go through Russia or Belarus.