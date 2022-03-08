Russia-Ukraine war; Evacuation of about 600 Indian students stranded earlier, in Sumy , has begun ;

Around 600 Indian students who were stranded in Sumy, Ukraine, were evacuated today. 694 Indian students who were stranded in Sumy have boarded buses to Poltava, according to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

‘Last night, I checked with the control room, 694 Indian students were remaining in Sumy. Today, they have all left in buses for Poltava,’ Mr Puri told reporters. Sumy, about 350 kilometres east of Kyiv and near the Russian border, has been the scene of heavy fighting for days. An air strike in the city today killed at least nine people, including two children.

For days, the students had been waiting for evacuation. On Saturday, unable to cope with the bitter weather and running out of food and water, the students posted videos on social media announcing their decision to risk their lives and go 50 kilometres to the Russian border. However the government dissuaded them, contacting them and requesting that they ‘avoid unnecessary risks.’