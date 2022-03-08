Russia-Ukraine war; India asks citizens to leave Ukraine by any means of transport as humanitarian corridors open today

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised all Indian citizens to use the humanitarian corridors, which will open at 10 a.m. Moscow time (12.30 p.m. IST) on Tuesday, to leave the country using trains, vehicles, or any other available mode of transportation, amid growing concern about the safe return of Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine.

The embassy, on the other hand, requested that the people evacuate right away because the establishment of the next humanitarian corridor was uncertain.

The Indian embassy issued a new advisory, saying, ‘From 10 a.m. on March 8, 2022, a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of stranded people has been created in several districts of Ukraine. The next humanitarian corridor’s establishment is uncertain due to the current security situation.’

According to Reuters, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the opening of humanitarian corridors for civilian evacuation from five Ukrainian cities: Kyiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Mariupol on Tuesday.