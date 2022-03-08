Suspended BJP leader joins TMC; appointed as party’s state Vice-president

Kolkata: Jaiprakash Majumdar, who was suspended from BJP for alleged anti-party activities, and has been attacking the state leadership of the saffron party for the last few months, joined the Trinamool Congress on Tuesday. He was appointed as the state vice-president of West Bengal’s ruling party.

Majumdar joined the TMC in the presence of Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee during its organisational meet at Nazrul Mancha here. He was handed over the party flag by senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim. ‘Jaiprakash Majumdar will be the TMC state vice-president’, Banerjee said.

Majumdar along with another party leader, Ritesh Tiwari, was suspended from BJP a day after they were served show-cause letters that charged them with making statements against the saffron camp. Both were state vice-presidents of the BJP.