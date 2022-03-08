UAE based airlines extends flight suspension to these countries

Dubai: 3 UAE based air carriers extended the temporary suspension of flights to Ukraine, Russia and Belarus . The flight suspension was imposed due to Russian invasion of Ukraine. Sharjah based air carrier, Air Arabia has extended the suspension of flights to Ukraine until April 1. Airlines had earlier suspended flights until March 8.
Dubai based budget air carrier, Flydubai has suspended the following flights:
Kyiv (KBP) up to and including 26 March 2022
Odessa (ODS) up to and including 27 March 2022
Krasnodar (KRR) up to and including 27 March 2022
Rostov (ROV) up to and including 29 March 2022
Minsk (MSQ) up to and including 26 March 2022
S7 has suspended the flights to the following destinations until further notice:
Rostov
Krasnodar
Anapa
Gelendzhik
Elista
Stavropol
Belgorod
Bryansk
Orel
Kursk
Voronezh
Simferopol
