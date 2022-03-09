Flipkart issues apology after Women’s Day message promoting kitchen appliances stir controversies

E-commerce giant Flipkart has issued an apology through their social media handles for a marketing misfire in which the platform promoted kitchen appliances on Women’s Day.

Earlier yesterday, on the occassion of International Women’s Day 2022, Flipkart sent out a message that many social media users found to be tone-deaf and sexist. ‘Dear Customer, This Women’s Day, let’s celebrate You. Get Kitchen Appliances from Rs 299’ the message read.

Can you spot the problem here? pic.twitter.com/MVWA8so9p7 — Raj S || ??? ???? (@DiscourseDancer) March 8, 2022

Netizens pointed out that the message reinforced negative stereotypes about women belonging in the kitchen. Flipkart evidently did not see the problem in promoting kitchen appliances on Women’s Day, but Twitter users certainly did and called the company out for it, following which the company said ‘sorry’.

We messed up and we are sorry.

We did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments and apologise for the Women's Day message shared earlier. pic.twitter.com/Gji4WAumQG — Flipkart (@Flipkart) March 8, 2022

However, Flipkart was not the only company which came up with regressive and stereotypical messages on the pretext of women’s day wishes. Netizens shares many similar examples on social media, pointing out the unchanging attitude of some companies.